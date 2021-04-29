Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $1.09 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $1,403,262,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,139,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,977 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in Union Pacific by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $372,308,000 after acquiring an additional 622,137 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,502,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,103,003,000 after acquiring an additional 509,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $224.05. 47,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,910,633. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $147.05 and a 52-week high of $228.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.90 and a 200-day moving average of $207.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.57.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

