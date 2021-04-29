Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $2.57 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.66. 5,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,687. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $88.14 and a one year high of $141.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.80.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

