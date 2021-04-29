Chesapeake Wealth Management Reduces Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $3.82 on Thursday, hitting $232.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,845. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $134.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.07 and a 200-day moving average of $236.10.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.23.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.