Chesapeake Wealth Management Takes Position in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Sony by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Macquarie downgraded Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

SNE traded down $2.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,735,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sony Co. has a 1-year low of $56.65 and a 1-year high of $118.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.17.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.84. Sony had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.49 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Sony Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

