Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.68.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,706,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,697,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $112.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.11 billion, a PE ratio of -17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,967,000 after buying an additional 5,259,579 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,612,000 after buying an additional 1,188,386 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chevron by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,614,912,000 after buying an additional 1,158,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $83,788,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

