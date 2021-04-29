Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 52.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 205,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 71,128 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 1.7% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $21,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,709,789. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $112.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $204.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.68.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

