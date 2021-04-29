Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 197,846 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $28,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 9,935 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 219,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,019,000 after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 44,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 9,596 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 205,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,570,000 after acquiring an additional 71,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reik & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.59. 463,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,709,789. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.68.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.