Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 284,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,321 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $20,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $75.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.68. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $36.08 and a one year high of $76.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

Several research firms have commented on WELL. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.