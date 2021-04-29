Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $17.93 Million Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,712 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of ViacomCBS worth $17,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VIAC shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.88.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $41.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.21. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.78 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 19.16%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

