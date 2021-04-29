Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $17,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,340.9% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $496.60 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $215.52 and a 12 month high of $518.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $486.30 and a 200-day moving average of $411.05.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total value of $167,145.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,639 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,851.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.91, for a total value of $7,348,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,617,956.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.00.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

