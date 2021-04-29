Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,403 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $22,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 372,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,425,000 after buying an additional 141,477 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 347.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 13,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,535,000 after buying an additional 89,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total value of $423,283.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,322.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $6,224,475.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,869,931.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,124 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.96.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $129.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.30 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.45 and a 200 day moving average of $110.51. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.47 and a 52 week high of $130.35.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

