Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 17,311 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,311 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Nucor worth $16,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 80,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $3,672,301.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,481.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $5,299,961.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,021 shares in the company, valued at $17,724,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 210,429 shares of company stock worth $15,590,600. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NUE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $81.58 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $35.75 and a 52-week high of $82.76. The company has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

