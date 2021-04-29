Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chimera Investment Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is primarily engaged in real estate finance. It invests, either directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, in RMBS, residential mortgage loans, Agency CMBS, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities and various other asset classes. The company has elected and is organized and has operated in a manner that enables it to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. “

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CIM. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.75.

NYSE:CIM opened at $12.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.89. Chimera Investment has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chimera Investment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 54,285.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 895.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. 48.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chimera Investment (CIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.