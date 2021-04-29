Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Shares Gap Up to $8.95

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.95, but opened at $9.33. Chimerix shares last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 647 shares trading hands.

CMRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Chimerix in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.96.

The firm has a market capitalization of $773.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.82.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 million. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 321.31% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMRX. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

About Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

