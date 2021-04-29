China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.22%.

NYSE LFC traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.34. The company had a trading volume of 680,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,834. The company has a current ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. China Life Insurance has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $13.63. The company has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average is $10.98.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity contracts, accident, and health insurance products.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.