China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Short Interest Update

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 407,300 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the March 31st total of 1,630,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CPHI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.83. 461,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,675,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.45. China Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Get China Pharma alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 73,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.16% of China Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.