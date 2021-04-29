China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Shares Gap Down to $35.61

Shares of China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.61, but opened at $34.63. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $34.63, with a volume of 1 shares.

ZNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNH. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in China Southern Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 12,416.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in China Southern Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $987,000. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

