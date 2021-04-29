Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in April

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.0 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LDSVF. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LDSVF traded down $126.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9,173.66. 9 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9,053.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8,924.78. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 52 week low of $7,668.33 and a 52 week high of $9,880.00.

About Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & SprÃ¼ngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and KÃ¼fferle brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through its approximately 500 shops.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.