Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Insider Sells $295,676.28 in Stock

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) insider Patrick Cimerola sold 2,628 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total value of $295,676.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,652.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Patrick Cimerola also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Patrick Cimerola sold 8,497 shares of Choice Hotels International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $948,010.29.

CHH opened at $113.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.87 and a 200-day moving average of $103.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.10 and a beta of 1.48. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $114.83.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $193.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.89 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 582.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.92.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

