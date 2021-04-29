Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at $1,067,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 950.8% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.7% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $164.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.74 and its 200-day moving average is $153.67. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $93.10 and a 1-year high of $179.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $73.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.86%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CB. Raymond James increased their target price on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.78.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.