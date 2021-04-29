Chubb Limited to Post FY2021 Earnings of $10.83 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Chubb in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $10.83 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.30.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CB has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.28.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $164.06 on Wednesday. Chubb has a 1 year low of $93.10 and a 1 year high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $73.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.67.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,068.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Chubb by 272.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

