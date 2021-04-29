CIBC Raises TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$117.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at CIBC to C$117.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TFII. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$90.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$80.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$75.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of TFI International to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$103.94.

TSE TFII traded up C$3.00 on Thursday, hitting C$107.97. The stock had a trading volume of 296,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,990. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$94.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$78.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. TFI International has a 52-week low of C$34.85 and a 52-week high of C$108.00. The stock has a market cap of C$10.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$90.93 per share, with a total value of C$54,558.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at C$54,558.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

