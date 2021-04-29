CIBC Trims Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Target Price to $11.25

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its price target reduced by CIBC from $12.00 to $11.25 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FRRPF. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fiera Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Fiera Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fiera Capital from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Fiera Capital in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut Fiera Capital from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiera Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.32.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FRRPF opened at $8.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.45. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $9.11.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.