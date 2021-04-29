Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 84.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,258 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 612,932 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $27,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,559.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 6,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.39, for a total transaction of $1,585,205.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,480,878.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,372 shares of company stock worth $47,208,656 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI opened at $247.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.96. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $256.74. The company has a market capitalization of $85.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.65.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

