Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Shares Gap Down to $108.45

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $108.45, but opened at $105.71. Citi Trends shares last traded at $105.00, with a volume of 285 shares.

CTRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.24. The company has a market capitalization of $997.55 million, a PE ratio of 75.12 and a beta of 1.64.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $251.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $68,739.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $1,314,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,716.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Citi Trends in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 133.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 93.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 282.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, shoes, accessories and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

