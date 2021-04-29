Citigroup Boosts Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $35.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Griffin Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.24.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger stock opened at $27.36 on Monday. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 293.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 52,215 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,491,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,566,000 after purchasing an additional 218,692 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 96.3% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,091 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 5.1% in the first quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 308,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 14,950 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.