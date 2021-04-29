Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Begins Coverage on ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ACVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday. They set a market outperform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ACV Auctions has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

ACVA opened at $34.53 on Monday. ACV Auctions has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $37.77.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.