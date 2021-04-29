Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Begins Coverage on Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Get Coursera alerts:

COUR opened at $45.40 on Monday. Coursera has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $62.53.

In other Coursera news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.