Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $235.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NXPI. TheStreet upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $192.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $203.32.

Shares of NXPI traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.07. 11,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,815,382. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.50. The company has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $89.10 and a 1 year high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 27.99%.

In related news, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $5,738,915.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,012.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $13,059,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,572 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $5,853,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 6,870 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

