Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Lowers Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target to $80.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HOLX. BTIG Research increased their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.81.

Hologic stock traded down $5.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.58. 83,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.75. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $48.39 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company’s revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hologic will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 515.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 394,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Hologic by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hologic in the first quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Hologic in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

