Citigroup Lowers Polaris (NYSE:PII) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $160.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $135.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

PII has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.33.

NYSE:PII opened at $137.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.05. Polaris has a 52 week low of $62.09 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 417.42 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Polaris will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James P. Williams sold 24,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total value of $3,318,794.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,751,765.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 11,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,435,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,023 shares of company stock valued at $22,175,616. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 884,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Polaris by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 874,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,324,000 after acquiring an additional 78,807 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $67,572,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Polaris by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 498,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Polaris by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,655,000 after acquiring an additional 249,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

