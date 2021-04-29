Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $66.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Citizens Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $195.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46.

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.51. Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 13.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Services will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

