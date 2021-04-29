Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 15.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 580 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,394 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,326,811,000 after buying an additional 6,753,646 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $323,664,000 after acquiring an additional 622,623 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 233.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,367,182 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $307,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,918 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,394,191 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $181,384,000 after purchasing an additional 41,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $144,085,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTXS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.20.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $138.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.26 and a 52-week high of $173.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.52.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $446,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 3,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $424,968.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,327 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,904.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,559 shares of company stock worth $5,159,914 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

