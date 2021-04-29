Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Issues Earnings Results

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock traded down $10.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,517. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.52. Citrix Systems has a 52-week low of $111.26 and a 52-week high of $173.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18.

In other Citrix Systems news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $359,071.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $266,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,662,836.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,914 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.20.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

