City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get City Office REIT alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on City Office REIT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. City Office REIT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.06.

Shares of City Office REIT stock opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.52. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $11.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,096.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.34). City Office REIT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 1.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that City Office REIT will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 89.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in City Office REIT by 35.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,089,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,645,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on City Office REIT (CIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.