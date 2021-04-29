Clariant’s (CLZNY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Clariant in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Societe Generale lowered Clariant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Get Clariant alerts:

Shares of Clariant stock opened at $23.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.54. Clariant has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $23.57.

Clariant Company Profile

Clariant AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates in three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and other applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.