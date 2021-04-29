ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ClearPoint Neuro Inc. provides neurosurgery platform which includes hardware, software, clinical case and market development services for gene therapy cases principally in the United States and Europe. ClearPoint Neuro Inc., formerly known as MRI Interventions Inc., is based in Irvine, California. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CLPT. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on ClearPoint Neuro in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ClearPoint Neuro stock opened at $21.42 on Monday. ClearPoint Neuro has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.39 million, a P/E ratio of -48.68 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.27.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 309.91% and a negative net margin of 55.55%. The business had revenue of $3.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter worth $7,359,000. CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,337,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,182,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter valued at about $845,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for instruments or devices designed to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

