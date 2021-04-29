Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearwater Paper,a standalone company,produces pulp and paperboard at six facilities across the country namely Lewiston, Idaho; Las Vegas, Nev.; Elwood, Ill.; and near McGehee, Ark. The company manufactures quality paperboard, consumer tissue, and wood products.It has direct access to the public capital markets .The company is a premier supplier of private label tissue to major retail grocery chains, and also produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLW. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Friday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Clearwater Paper in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

NYSE CLW opened at $34.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $568.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.48. Clearwater Paper has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $45.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $452.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 277.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

