Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.94% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cloudflare Inc. provides platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software or changing a line of code. It operates principally in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, San Jose, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney. Cloudflare Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.94.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $86.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of -220.92 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $95.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.36.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 118,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $9,912,965.44. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $1,989,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,870.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 882,686 shares of company stock valued at $67,162,361 over the last 90 days. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

