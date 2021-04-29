CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.830-2.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CMS Energy also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.83-2.87 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upgraded CMS Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMS Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.59.

CMS traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $63.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,980. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $52.35 and a 1 year high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.95 and its 200 day moving average is $60.22.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.88%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

