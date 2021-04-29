Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.90.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

OTCMKTS:CGEAF traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.09. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 336. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of $69.98 and a 1 year high of $98.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.38.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

