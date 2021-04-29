Cohen Lawrence B Purchases 154 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cohen Lawrence B raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,942 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 2.2% of Cohen Lawrence B’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in Facebook by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $307.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $874.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $294.00 and its 200-day moving average is $276.32. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.00 and a 1 year high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FB. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up previously from $285.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.88.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total transaction of $20,922,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total value of $114,650.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares in the company, valued at $67,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,705,661 shares of company stock worth $486,629,591. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

