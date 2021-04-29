Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) Short Interest Up 137.7% in April

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,500 shares, an increase of 137.7% from the March 31st total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE MIE traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.52. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,066. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $3.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 83.5% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 42,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 19,211 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth $33,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 154,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 26,456 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $709,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $580,000.

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

