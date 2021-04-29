Colony Capital Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CLNY)

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 3,698 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 839% compared to the typical daily volume of 394 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Colony Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Colony Capital during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Colony Capital by 22.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Colony Capital by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in Colony Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

CLNY stock opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.86. Colony Capital has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 58.61% and a negative net margin of 146.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colony Capital will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLNY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. B. Riley increased their price target on Colony Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Colony Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 target price for the company.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

