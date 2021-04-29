Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.23-1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.27. Columbia Property Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.230-1.300 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CXP. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.90.

NYSE:CXP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,342. Columbia Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.00 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average of $14.46.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 56.00%.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

