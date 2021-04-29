Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.35. 1,382,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,100,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.10.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.71.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

