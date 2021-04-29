Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Raised to $79.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

CMA stock opened at $73.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.54. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $74.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Comerica will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, FAI Wealth Management bought a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

