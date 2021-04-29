Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $669.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.75 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Shares of FIX stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.19. The stock had a trading volume of 239,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,038. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Comfort Systems USA has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $83.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, VP Laura Finley Howell sold 683 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $51,566.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,322 shares in the company, valued at $477,311. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 41,954 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $3,119,699.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,585,977.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,137 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,911 over the last 90 days. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Comfort Systems USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

