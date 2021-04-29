Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

CTBI stock opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.73. The company has a market capitalization of $795.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.84. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.33. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 9.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,309,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,512,000 after buying an additional 70,714 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 568,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,652,000 after purchasing an additional 19,098 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $10,615,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

