Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) PT Set at €133.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) has been given a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ML. Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €132.00 ($155.29) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €136.67 ($160.78).

Shares of ML opened at €123.85 ($145.71) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €126.15 and its 200 day moving average price is €112.16. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 52 week high of €130.85 ($153.94).

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

